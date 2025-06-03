EFCC Arrests Fake Journalist for Claiming to Stop Investigation of Alleged $4.5bn PTF Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested a fake Journalist, Ernesto Chukwudum Chukwukamma for alleged extortion, impersonation and obtaining N2,000,000.00 ( Two Million Naira) under false pretence to influence the investigation of the sum of $4,500,000,000.00 (Four Billion, Five Hundred Million United States Dollars)alleged Petroleum Trust Fund, PTF, Fraud.

Chukwukamma, 63, was arrested for allegedly threatening the life of a petitioner and receiving financial inducement from him to stop the investigation of $4,500,000,000.00 alleged Petroleum Trust Fund, PTF, Fraud.

The suspect allegedly presented himself to the petitioner as a journalist attached to the EFCC. He also allegedly informed the petitioner that other Journalists who are members of a Correspondence Chapel attached to the Commission had a report of how he stole the sum of $4,500,000,000.00) in the process of winding up the activities of the Petroleum Trust Fund.

Investigation revealed that the suspect had already received the sum of N2,000,000.00(Two Million Naira) from the petitioner and was arrested while attempting to withdraw the funds.

He will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation.