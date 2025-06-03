EFCC Arraigns Man For Alleged N23.5m Visa Scam In Lagos

The Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, arraigned one Ewulum Chimeze Felix on an 11-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence, stealing, possession of fraudulent documents and forgery to the tune of N23,500,280 (Twenty-Three Million, Five Hundred Naira Two Hundred and Eighty kobo) before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos.

Chimeze allegedly promised to help the petitioner obtain a United Kingdom visa, work permit as well as a certificate of sponsorship to travel abroad.

He, however, allegedly reneged on his promise after collecting money from the petitioner.

One of the counts reads: “EWULUM CHIMEZE FELIX (Trading Under the name and style of Slenzy Ventures), sometime in 2024 at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of N18,038,000.00 (Eighteen million Thirty-eight Thousand Naira only) from

Nnochiri Chiedozie Boniface by falsely representing that the money was for procuring the United Kingdom visa and work permit, a representation you knew to be false".

Another count reads: “ That you, Ewulun Chimeze Felix, on or about 10th March, 2025 at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, had in your possession several fraudulent documents, one of which is a forged Florida Driver's licence with the name "VOJTISEK ADRIENA" ,which you presented to unsuspecting victims, a representation you knew to be false".

He pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to him

In view of this, prosecution counsel, M. B. Isha, prayed for a trial date, and also urged the court to remand the defendant at a Correctional Centre pending his trial date.

The defence counsel, Michael O. Nwigbo, however, informed the court of a pending application for bail for his client, and also prayed for a short date for the hearing.

Consequently, Justice Dada adjourned the matter till June 17, 2025 for the commencement of trial and also ordered the custodial remand of the defendant pending his trial.