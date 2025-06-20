Court Blocks Deportation Of Nigerian PhD Student Amid Trump’s Immigration Crackdown

Despite a renewed immigration crackdown under President Donald Trump, a federal court in the United States has temporarily blocked the deportation of Matthew Ariwoola, a Nigerian PhD chemistry student at the University of South Carolina.

The ruling comes in response to a controversial move by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which revoked Ariwoola’s student visa over a case of mistaken identity tied to a 2023 criminal warrant issued in Georgia—a state the student maintains he has never visited.

The visa revocation on April 8, 2025, abruptly disrupted Ariwoola’s academic journey. He was banned from attending classes, suspended from his research, and faced imminent deportation.

In a bid to salvage his education and legal status, Ariwoola sought help from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of South Carolina. The organization promptly filed a lawsuit challenging the DHS decision.

On April 18—the same day the suit was filed—District Judge Jacquelyn Austin granted a 14-day temporary restraining order, blocking deportation proceedings and restoring Ariwoola’s student privileges.

The swift ruling allowed Ariwoola to resume his studies and suggested the court found merit in his legal challenge. Shortly after, Homeland Security reinstated his visa in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS), the federal database tracking international students.

Judge Austin extended the restraining order three additional times in the weeks that followed. Then on June 13, she issued a preliminary injunction, preventing the federal government from taking further action against Ariwoola until the case is resolved.

In her decision, Judge Austin confirmed the court’s jurisdiction and held that the case raised a legitimate constitutional question, meeting all the legal standards required for an injunction.

For Ariwoola, the ruling is more than a legal win—it’s a symbol of hope.

“This victory, though temporary, is a huge source of hope for international students who are unfairly targeted,” he said. “I’m especially thankful to the ACLU-SC and the court for ensuring that justice prevails. I hope this encourages others to speak up and fight back.”

His case has gained attention amid growing concerns over the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration policies. Since returning to office in January 2025, the administration has ramped up efforts to deport undocumented immigrants, with foreign students increasingly caught in the crossfire.

For now, Ariwoola remains in the U.S., continuing his studies—and his fight.







