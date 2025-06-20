Atiku , El-Rufai Coalition Group Picks Name , Seek INEC Registration

After weeks of deliberations, the Nigeria National Coalition Group, NNCG, has formally applied to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, seeking for the registration of a new political party with the name All Democratic Alliance, ADA.

The application letter, dated 19th June, 2025, was stamped received by INEC on 20 June, 2025.

A copy of the letter, which was signed by the association’s Protem National Chairman, Chief Akin A. Rickets, was sighted in Abuja on Friday

The letter read in part: “Application For Registration As A Political Party.

“We respectfully write to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, requesting the registration of our association, the All Democratic Alliance, ADA, as a political party.





“This is sequel to the decision taken by the Nigerian National Coalition Group to sponsor our association for full registration.





“The name of the party shall be All Democratic Alliance with ADA as our acronym and ‘Justice for All’ as our slogan.





“The National Secretariat of the party is as stated at the bottom of the association’s letterhead used in this application.





“We have also herewith attached our logo describing in details the symbolism of our party colours and the their configuration and the corn (Maize).

“We have further attached our manifesto encompassing details of our party ideology, and our constitution providing the legal framework that defines our identity, structures and organization, regulates our affairs and guides our actions in alignment with Section 40 and 222 of the Constitution, Section 75 of the Electoral Act (2022) and global democratic principles and objectives.

“Please find attached the following documents: our party flag depicting our name, acronym and slogan, manifesto, constitution and minutes of meeting.

“While we eagerly await further action from the commission on the next step forward towards attaining our desired goal, please accept the consideration of our highest respect. Thank you yours most sincerely; Chief Akin A. Rickets, Protem National Chairman.”

Members

Members of the anti-Tinubu coalition include: Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; ex-Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi; his Kaduna State counterpart, Nasir El-Rufai; the convener of the League of Northern Democrats, Dr. Umar Ardo, and a host of others.

The group had considered joining an existing political party which saw the African Democratic Congress, ADC, and the Social Democratic Party, SDP, jostling to out do each other to be considered.

However, several members of the coalition expressed concerns over the internal wrangling within existing parties, which in some cases had led to litigations.





The coalition subsequently set up a committee to also consider the option of registering a completely new platform where all members will start on equal footing in terms of membership.





The committee, which was headed by former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi submitted its report about a week ago with a recommendation in favour of registering a new party.