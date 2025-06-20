Chinese Student Bags 24 Year Prison Term For Rape

Chinese PhD student Zhenhao Zou has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 24 years after being convicted of raping 10 women—three in the UK and seven in China—between 2019 and 2023.

Described by police as "one of the most prolific predators" ever seen, Zou drugged his victims, filmed assaults, and kept a "trophy box" of their belongings. Only three victims have been identified so far, but 24 more women have since come forward.

Judge Rosina Cottage KC said Zou showed “no understanding of consent”, using charm to mask his predatory nature and treating women as “sex toys”. The Metropolitan Police have urged any further victims to come forward, promising support and respect.

CPS called him a "serial rapist and a danger to women", with a life sentence reflecting the gravity of his crimes.