Benue Residents Harbored K!llers; Gave Them Food And Women ..CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has alleged that residents of Yelwata in Benue State harboured the perpetrators of the recent massacre that claimed over 100 lives, providing them with food and women.





“These criminals were harboured by people in the community. They were given food. They were even given women. They were guided on where the IDP camp was located. Yet, security forces received no information,” the Defence Chief stated during an expanded media interaction at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, June 19.





“This is why we consistently urge communities to be vigilant and report suspicious activities. Security is everyone’s responsibility,” he added.





General Musa said troops had earlier received intelligence about potential attacks in parts of Benue State and had been deployed accordingly. However, “upon arrival at the mentioned locations, it turned out that the information was misleading as the real attack had been executed in Yelwata using a hit-and-run approach.”