Woman Kills Husband 9 Days After Wedding In Kano

A newlywed woman, Saudat Jibrin Adam, has been arrested for allegedly kill!ng her husband, Salisu Idris Ibrahim, just nine days after their wedding in the Farawa community of Kumbotso Local Government Area, Kano State.

The tragic incident, which occurred late Monday night, has shocked residents of the area.

According to eyewitnesses, Saudat allegedly asked her husband to close his eyes for a “surprise” before fatally slitti!ng his throat with a knife.





A neighbour, Dini Mada, who was one of the first to arrive at the scene, disclosed that Salisu named his wife as the attacker before succumbing to his injuries at the hospital.

“I asked him who did this to you, and he said, ‘Dini, it’s my wife. She stabbed me in the neck in the parlour.

“She told him to close my eyes for a surprise, not knowing she had hidden a knife,” Dini recalled.

He added that Salisu’s mother, whose home is attached to the couple’s residence, alerted him moments after hearing a disturbance.

“She thought it was an external attack, but we found Salisu bleeding with his throat slit.”

The suspect reportedly locked herself in a bedroom after the attack and was discovered by police during a search of the premises.

“She was on the phone when police entered and arrested her.

“We didn’t even know she was still in the house,” Dini added.

Sources close to the deceased claimed that the couple had unresolved marital issues.

Despite displaying affection during their courtship, the suspect allegedly refused to consummate the marriage and frequently declined to cook for her husband.

“That night, Salisu bought gurasa and meat for dinner because she again refused to cook,” one friend said.

Neighbours described the suspect as appearing “normal” and often accompanying her husband to visit family nearby, which made the attack even more shocking.

Family members confirmed that Salisu was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

His brother, Tanimu Idris, said he has been buried according to Islamic rites.

As of the time of this report, the Kano State Police Command has yet to issue an official statement.

Spokesperson SP Abdullahi Kiyawa said the command is investigating the matter.