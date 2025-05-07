Don Lulu Foundation Brings Smiles To FMC Umuahia: Pays Off Patients’ Medical Bills

There was much-needed relief on Tuesday for struggling patients at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Umuahia, as the Don Lulu Foundation led by its Chairman and Founder, Mayor Lucky Igbokwe (Don Lulu) brought smiles and hope through a heartwarming act of kindness.

Mayor Igbokwe accompanied by his close associates visited the hospital and fully settled the outstanding medical bills of numerous patients who were unable to afford their treatment.

The Chief Medical Director of FMC Umuahia, Professor Azubuike Onyebuchi, received igbokwe and underscored the importance of the visit, highlighting its impact on patients facing severe financial challenges.

Speaking on the foundation’s mission, Igbokwe said, “What happened at FMC today is one of the many ways my foundation reaches out to humanity.” He also toured the hospital wards, interacting with patients, offering prayers, words of encouragement, and assuring them of their recovery, emphasizing that the Don Lulu Foundation had covered all their medical expenses.

Accompanying the Mayor was the Right Honourable Kelechi Onuzuruike, who commended his unwavering dedication to humanitarian causes, describing Mayor Igbokwe’s selflessness as “truly admirable and worthy of emulation.”





Professor Onyebuchi expressed deep gratitude for the generous gesture, revealing that many of the beneficiaries were accident victims burdened by high medical costs and little to no family support. He added, “Since I became Medical Director, I’ve lost count of how many times he has stepped in to assist patients with their bills.” He concluded with heartfelt prayers for continued blessings upon Mayor Igbokwe.