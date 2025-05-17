Why Is FCT All About Wike , His Friends And Sons By CKN

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Are you aware that the FCT has a Minster of State.

 You'll never get to hear about her either in the media or public fora.

Even as a journalist, I don't know her 

No visibility of any sorts , not even during the monthly multi million Naira Live TV interviews jamborees on the activities of the FCT 

But day in day out you see Nyesom Wike with his retinue of friends and by extension his children ( now ) moving from one project sites to another 

Even his sons have become part of the party when he travels to sign contracts abroad 

Dr Mariya Mahmoud , a medical doctor is actually the Minister of State , FCT 

Why is this so , is there a deliberate attempt to clip this Minister because she is a woman 

Why is she not visible ?

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is Executive Editor,  CKNNews 

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال