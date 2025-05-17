Why Is FCT All About Wike , His Friends And Sons By CKN

Are you aware that the FCT has a Minster of State.

You'll never get to hear about her either in the media or public fora.

Even as a journalist, I don't know her

No visibility of any sorts , not even during the monthly multi million Naira Live TV interviews jamborees on the activities of the FCT

But day in day out you see Nyesom Wike with his retinue of friends and by extension his children ( now ) moving from one project sites to another

Even his sons have become part of the party when he travels to sign contracts abroad

Dr Mariya Mahmoud , a medical doctor is actually the Minister of State , FCT

Why is this so , is there a deliberate attempt to clip this Minister because she is a woman

Why is she not visible ?

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is Executive Editor, CKNNews