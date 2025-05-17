FMC Abuja’s 1st living-donor kidney Transplant Successful

The Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Abuja, has successfully performed its first living-donor kidney transplant. Living-donor kidney transplant usually involves a donated kidney from someone the recipient knows. It could be a family member, friend or co-worker.

The facility’s management disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday.

According to the statement, the surgery, which was conducted on May 6, was performed on a 69-year-old male Nigerian who suffered from end-stage renal disease; a condition where the kidneys lose the ability to function.

However, a 39-year-old healthy donor and close relative of the patient donated one of his kidneys to the recipient, allowing for a life-saving transplant.

It also said that the medical team led by Dr Ernest Aniede, consisting of in-house qualified surgeons, nephrologists, and other medical and non-medical professionals, worked diligently to ensure the successful outcome of the procedure.

Also, that the surgery was performed under strict sterile conditions and involved meticulous techniques to minimise risks and maximise the chances of transplant success.

The statement also noted that during his visit to the patient and the donor in the ward after the procedure, the Medical Director, Prof. Saad Ahmed, commended the patient and donor for their trust in the hospital’s services.

He also commended the medical team for a successful surgery.

“This is a major milestone for FMC Abuja and a positive sign for the healthcare landscape in Nigeria.

“This surgery demonstrates the hospital’s commitment to providing advanced and life-changing treatments to its esteemed patients.

“This momentous surgery represents a step forward in providing life-changing treatment options for patients with kidney failure in the region and beyond.”

He, however, said that the hospital’s dream was to be a world-class health institution for rendering quality healthcare through teamwork, leveraging on cutting-edge technology to enhance research, training, and innovation in healthcare provision.

According to the statement, Ahmed appreciated President Bola Tinubu, for his unwavering commitment to improving the health and well-being of the citizens and implementing crucial health reforms and initiatives in addressing kidney-related issues.

He added that the President’s vision and dedication has led to significant progress in strengthening the healthcare system, especially in expanding access to dialysis, increasing funding for kidney disease research and enhancing training for healthcare professionals.

In response, the donor and patient (recipient) expressed their heartfelt appreciation to the hospital management and staff for the professionalism and dedication they demonstrated before, during, and after the procedure.

The statement added that the patient and donor have recovered fully and are awaiting discharge from the medical team.



