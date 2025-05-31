‘Why I Won’t Be Visitor To EFCC After My Tenure’..Gov Umo Eno

Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno has reiterated his preparedness to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Although, he did not specifically say he would be joining the All Progressives Congress (APC), his earlier remarks indicate he may be defecting to the ruling party.

The governor once again dropped the hint during a state banquet in Uyo on Thursday night, held to mark his second year in office.

He restated his fondness for the PDP but strongly suggested that it was time to “progressively move” on.

His words: “I respect our party, the PDP. I love the PDP. But we all know the way things are. So, whatever happens, wherever the journey of life takes me, I will always love you. We’ve built strong friendships, and we will always keep them.

“If you have anything to do, invite me—I will come. I will always be there. But it’s time to progressively move. That again will not affect anything in this state. We do not govern based on political affiliations.”

Calling for unity among the political class, he added, “I would love to see all our party leaders seated together like this, across party lines. We must always put Akwa Ibom first. We know we have Akwa Ibomites in the PDP, APC, YPP, and IPAC.

“What matters most is that there is food, security, and welfare for our people. The ARISE Agenda provides for all these.”

Governor Eno concluded with a message of unity: “Whenever anyone flies into Akwa Ibom, please drop your party tag and know you are flying into a united Akwa Ibom.”

He also told the gathering that he would not be a visitor to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after his tenure.

He blamed the people for pushing governors into tampering with government funds which eventually lead them to the dragnet of anti-graft agencies after they exit office.

Eno, who stated this on Thursday during a media parley to mark his second anniversary in office, said he will keep resisting pressures to spend the state’s money recklessly to satisfy some groups of persons.

He maintained that he will continue to be prudent and accountable in management of the state’s resources, adding that his administration must get value for every Kobo spent.

He said, “When I became governor I told Akwa Ibom people that we will have a sinking fund. And so every month we have money we don’t spend all. I am not very good at throwing money around, even my children will tell you that.

“Money must pursue something. Money is an exchange for value received and I believe I must do everything in line with the original intent of money.

“Unfortunately we have come to a point where everybody believes that they have a sense of entitlement, that government must do this, government must give them this.

“I saw it when some group of boys say they are support groups for Umo Eno and since they finished supporting me Umo Eno has not done anything for them. So they want to go on protest.. I laughed. I pray they don’t get into security issues.

“They say they supported me for good governance and I am trying my best to provide good governance yet they want me to give them money. Where will I have money to give to support groups?

“When you see former governors go to EFCC when they finish, we are the people that drive them to it and no one will drive me to it. I will do what I can do within the law, what I cannot do I will stay away. Now which account, which budget do I have to pull money to groups?

Still on the finances of the state, Eno debunked reports in some sections of the media that Akwa Ibom state received N650billion in three months.

“These figures are published quarterly and the freedom of information Act makes you get information. So the argument about how much we get shouldn’t even be there.

‘But I can tell everyone that I am praying and trusting God that we get N200billion a month. If I get that then I will turn this place to Dubai. But from what we are getting we are doing our best.

“You cannot take balance carried forward which is clearly shown in the publication and they show you three months revenue as added up and you now come up with a headline saying that Akwa Ibom receives N650billion in three months.

“That’s not good reporting. To journalists you have reported well but to our neigbouring states you don’t know the number of trouble you have just sparked up for us. They will say if Akwa Ibom is receiving N650billion in three months so maybe it is receiving N200billion a month.

“Then you go to the Governors’ Forum and people say Akwa Ibom and your neigbouring states say maybe Akwa Ibom is holding our oil wells. And you have thrown Akwa Ibom in harms way just by that false reporting”, he maintained.

The governor lamented that neigbouring states have started agitating to get some oil wells from Akwa Ibom following the false report that the state may be earning up to N200billion a month.

“So Cross River wants our oil wells, Rivers State wants our oil wells because they will ask why Akwa Ibom is earning so much whereas it was just a false reporting.

“Ever since that report broke I know the number of times I have gone to the presidency because other states feel we have not been nice to them”.

The governor praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for disbursing funds to the state, adding it has helped Akwa Ibom state embark on development projects that positively impact on the people.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been good to the state. He has released funds to the state. I will not speak for other governor’s. I am not the Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum and I don’t seek to be but I am speaking for Akwa Ibom because we didn’t have funding we won’t be able to do the things we are doing”, Eno added.



