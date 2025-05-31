Death Toll In Mokwa Flood Disaster Rises To 100

The death toll from the recent flood disaster in Mokwa, Niger State, has risen to over 100, according to Deputy Governor Yakubu Garba, who visited the affected communities on Friday for an on-the-spot assessment.

Garba revealed the updated casualty figure during an interview with journalists, stating that the flood, which struck following a torrential downpour on Wednesday night, has left a trail of destruction in its wake.

The worst-hit areas include Tiffin Maza and Anguwan Hausawa in Mokwa town, Mokwa Local Government Area, where at least 21 people were initially reported dead and dozens of houses destroyed.

“We’ve been briefed by officials from NEMA and NSEMA, who have been on ground since the incident began. So far, over 100 bodies have been recovered, and search and rescue operations are still ongoing,” Garba said.

Addressing displaced residents at an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp, Garba urged patience and assured victims that the state government, under Governor Umaru Bago, is working to provide more relief materials and long-term support.

He confirmed that relief supplies from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had been delivered and handed over to the Mokwa Local Government Council for distribution to victims.

The deputy governor also issued a warning against the construction of buildings on waterways, emphasizing the need for residents to respect natural drainage routes to prevent future disasters.

Speaking on the emergency response, NEMA Director-General Mrs. Zubaida Umar said agency officials are on the ground, coordinating search and rescue efforts in collaboration with the Nigerian Red Cross and the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA).

Umar noted that food and non-food relief items, including rice, blankets, and mats, have been provided to the affected communities.

Among the victims, Anas Usman shared his devastating loss, recounting that 17 members of his household perished in the flood.

“We were preparing to go to the farm when our house was suddenly submerged by water. The flood came without warning after the heavy rain. The house collapsed, and we lost children, women, and men from our family,” he said.







