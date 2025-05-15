US Deports 6 Nigerians For Various Offences

Six Nigerians have been deported from the United States of America, USA, having been charged with various crimes in the country.

It was gathered that their deportation was in connection with a decision by the US government to deport at least 3,000 Nigerians, who had been involved in various crimes in the country.

The deportees arrived on Wednesday via a Delta Airlines flight at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, just before 9 a.m.

They were received by officials from various Nigerian government agencies, who will determine the next line of action.

Under the Donald Trump administration, the U.S. government intends to carry out more deportations in line with its policy of streamlining immigration in the country.

President Donald Trump had launched an unprecedented mass immigration crackdown within his first 100 days in office, detaining more people for immigration violations and allowing arrests outside schools and courthouses.

He said he would ramp up workplace raids to find undocumented immigrants. On Monday, he signed an order directing his Attorney General and Secretary of Homeland Security to compile a list of so-called “sanctuary cities” that, according to administration officials, are not cooperating sufficiently with federal deportation efforts.

The number of immigration arrests at workplaces has tripled since Trump took office, according to Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan. “It’s going to triple again,” Homan said. Trump had vowed on the campaign trail to reinstate workplace raids, which had been largely curtailed under the Biden administration.

With the new executive order, Trump is threatening to cut federal funding to cities and states his administration deems uncooperative in his mass deportation efforts. In the order, Trump gave Attorney General Pam Bondi and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem a May 28 deadline to publish a list of cities, counties, and states obstructing “the enforcement of federal immigration laws.” He also directed every federal agency to identify funds “for suspension or termination.”



