EFCC Admits Error In Declaring Innocent Man Wanted In CBEX Ponzi Case

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has admitted to mistakenly declaring Ellie Bitar wanted in connection with the CBEX Solutions Ltd. Ponzi scheme.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the agency said Bitar’s name has been removed from its wanted list following new findings that proved he should not have been listed. This development comes shortly after an FIJ report exposed the wrongful declaration.





“Ellie Bitar of CBEX Solutions Ltd., who was earlier declared wanted, has since been removed from the list owing to new information that does not support his inclusion,” the EFCC confirmed.





Despite the error, the EFCC said its investigation into the CBEX sc@m is ongoing and gaining momentum, with international law enforcement partners aiding in tracking suspects.





The agency also listed eight individuals still wanted over the scheme: Seyi Oloyede, Emmanuel Uko, Adefowora Oluwanisola, Adefowora Abiodun Olanipekun, Johnson Okiroh Ofienolu, Israel Mbalika, Joseph Michiro Kabera, and Serah Michiro.