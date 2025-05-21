UBA Climbs Highest On Brand Finance Report, Becomes Strongest Nigerian Brand

United Bank for Africa has risen from ninth position in 2024 to become the strongest Nigerian brand in 2025, with a BSI score of 92.4/100 and a corresponding AAA+ rating, the highest accolade for brand strength awarded by Brand Finance.

UBA performs strongly across all key research metrics, earning notably high scores in brand familiarity, preference, and consideration, indicating strong consumer trust and loyalty.

Notably, the bank scores exceptionally well on price acceptance, outperforming other leading African peers - such as Capitec in South Africa and Equity Bank in Kenya - on this metric.

During this past year, UBA has prioritised digital banking, innovation, and technology investments, which are crucial drivers of brand strength in Africa’s banking sector. The focus is aimed at improving the customer experience and deepening engagement with consumers going forward.

6. UBA also ranks as the 13th strongest banking brand globally among the top 500 banking brands.

In her response to the landmark achievement, UBA Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communication, Alero Ladipo: said “This year’s ranking is no coincidence; it is the result of deliberate planning, strategic investments, and an unwavering focus on customer satisfaction.

We remain steadfast in our mission to adapt to the evolving landscape, ensuring we consistently deliver exceptional value and keep our customers delighted.”



United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group wide and serving over 45 million customers globally. Operating in twenty African countries and the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge technology

