PremiumTrust Bank Reassures Customers: Our Security Architecture Remains

In light of the recent release issued by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) concerning an attempted cyberattack by some unscrupulous elements, PremiumTrust Bank wishes to reassure our valued customers, stakeholders, and the general banking public that our security architecture remains resilient.

The attempt to gain unauthorized access to our database and infrastructure was swiftly detected and completely neutralized by our Internal Information Security and IT Surveillance Teams through real-time monitoring and advanced security protocols.

The incident was promptly escalated to the appropriate law enforcement authorities, culminating in the EFCC’s arrest and prosecution of the suspects.

PremiumTrust Bank appreciates the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for its swift and highly professional response in not only foiling the cyberattack but also diligently tracking down the syndicate and their collaborators.

We deeply value the Commission’s unwavering commitment towards safeguarding the integrity of Nigeria’s financial system.

The individuals—now facing trial at the Federal High Court, Lagos—were prevented from executing their malicious plan.

This outcome clearly validates the effectiveness, vigilance, and sophistication of PremiumTrust Bank’s cybersecurity framework. It further proves that our system functions precisely as intended —detecting, blocking, and escalating threats without compromising customer trust or data.

We remain unwavering in our duty to protect customers’ data and deposits, using a world-class, multilayered security infrastructure.

As we continue to invest in innovative cybersecurity solutions - real-time analytics, AI-driven threat intelligence, and staff cybersecurity training, we also encourage our customers to practice safe digital banking habits and remain vigilant at all times.

Thank you for your continued trust and patronage.

About PremiumTrust Bank

PremiumTrust Bank is Nigeria’s fastest-growing financial institution, committed to providing innovative, secure, and customer-focused banking solutions. With a deep-rooted emphasis on operational integrity and technological advancement, we continue to lead with trust, service excellence, and digital innovation