Two Injured As Aircraft Crash-lands In Ilorin

Two individuals have been hospitalised following the crash-landing of a Diamond training aircraft operated by the Aviation Training School in Ilorin.

According to staff of the aviation training school, the incident occurred around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday during a simulated instrument approach on Runway 05 at the Ilorin International Airport.

A simulated instrument approach involves a pilot flying solely with the use of aircraft instruments for navigation and control. In such flights, pilots wear view-limiting devices—such as IFR hoods or goggles—that restrict visibility of the outside environment, mimicking poor weather conditions.

While no fatalities were reported, the two occupants of the aircraft sustained injuries and were taken to a medical facility. As of the time of this report, the condition of the victims remains unknown.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), in a statement by its Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Mrs. Bimbo Oladeji, confirmed the commencement of a formal investigation into the incident.

The Bureau stated the crash occurred during a simulated approach and noted that the aircraft veered off the runway and came to a halt on a grass verge.

“Two occupants were on board. Both sustained serious injuries and were swiftly evacuated to a medical facility, coordinated by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency,” the statement read.

“In response, the NSIB Go-Team is preparing to depart from Abuja to Ilorin to conduct on-site investigations. The team will secure the site, collect physical evidence, interview witnesses, and retrieve operational data to establish the cause and contributing factors of the incident.”

The Director General of the NSIB, Captain Alex Badeh, also commented: Our thoughts are with the injured, and we commend the swift medical and emergency response. Now, our focus is on understanding exactly what went wrong. Every investigation is an opportunity to improve safety. We are deploying our team to Ilorin to ensure that no detail is overlooked.”

The NSIB urged the public and media to avoid speculation and wait for verified updates, stating:

“The NSIB remains committed to ensuring a thorough, independent, and professional investigation that supports ongoing efforts to enhance aviation safety in Nigeria.”

Olajide added that more information will be provided as the investigation unfolds.



