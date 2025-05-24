Paul Ibe’s Unfounded Claims Against Olukoyede On Channels Television..EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is outraged by the unfounded claims of Mr. Paul Ibe, spokesperson to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, alleging that Ola Olukoyede, Executive Chairman, held a secret meeting with an unnamed politician.





Ibe, who was a guest on Seun Okinbaloye’s Politics Today on Channels Television on Thursday, May 22, 2025, bared his mind on sundry theories, conjectures and assumptions relating to opposition politics and defections.





However, his allegations of the Executive Chairman EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede and Solicitor General of the Federation’s alleged meeting with an unnamed governor forty -eight hours before his defection to the ruling All People’s Congress, APC, are patently fabricated and in bad taste.





Olukoyede has stressed it at several fora that he is apolitical and the EFCC totally wired against partisan tendencies.





The public is enjoined to disregard the alleged meeting with the unnamed Governor as it only exists in the imagination of Ibe.