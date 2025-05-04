Two Ex-Corps Members Marry In Style

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Two Corps Members deployed to the FCT during their service year became very good friends, which later blossomed into a marital union.

Augustina Longe from Edo State and Sunrise Otokpa from Benue State were joined together in holy matrimony at a colourful ceremony in Jos.


The event, which was held at Plateau State Capital was a beautiful occasion, graced by family, friends, ex-Corps Members and numerous well wishers from far and near.

It was a ceremony that blended the tradition of two cultures which once again symbolizes the essence of national unity and integration, which NYSC was established for.

