Two Ex-Corps Members Marry In Style

Two Corps Members deployed to the FCT during their service year became very good friends, which later blossomed into a marital union.

Augustina Longe from Edo State and Sunrise Otokpa from Benue State were joined together in holy matrimony at a colourful ceremony in Jos.





The event, which was held at Plateau State Capital was a beautiful occasion, graced by family, friends, ex-Corps Members and numerous well wishers from far and near.

It was a ceremony that blended the tradition of two cultures which once again symbolizes the essence of national unity and integration, which NYSC was established for.