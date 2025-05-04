Four Soldiers Killed As Boko Haram Invades Military Base In Yobe

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have attacked 27 Task Force Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Buni Yadi, Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State, killing at least four soldiers and destroying several operational equipment.

This is coming less than 24 hours after the North East Governors Forum met in the Yobe state capital, Damaturu, and adopted a multidimensional approach to tackle insurgency in the region.

A security source, who escaped the attack, told our correspondent that the assailants stormed their location around 2am on Saturday.

“We were taken off guard by the heavy explosion and gunfire, but we stood our ground. A lot of our fighting equipment were destroyed during the encounter.

“Yes, we lost four of our men, just as they also recorded casualties during the fierce battle that last for hours,“ he said

The Nigeria army headquarters confirmed the attack via its verified Facebook page on Saturday morning.

“Troops of Operation HADIN KAI currently in a fierce battle against ISWAP attack at Buni Gari, Yobe State. Details later,” it stated.

However, the military is yet to give further details on the casualties as at the time of filing this report.

Buni Yadi, a distance of 65km from Damaturu, the state capital, is the home town of Governor Mai Mala Buni.

Local source who fled to the local Council’s headquarters, said many residents abandoned their homes to areas they consider safe.

“The military had shut down vehicular movement on the busy road, which serves as a link between Yobe and Biu and other towns in southern Borno,” he said.

Two weeks ago, Boko Haram insurgents attacked a military location in the Chalie area, Buni Yadi, killing 3 soldiers.

Over the past months, Communities in Borno have suffered relentless assaults with insurgents targeting villages and military formations, particularly in Sabon Gari, Wajiroko and Wulgo where they dislodged troops and stole arms and ammunition, among others.

Worried by the situation, Borno State governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, Shehu of Shehu of Borno, Senator Ali Ndume and other federal and state lawmakers urged the federal government to take action.