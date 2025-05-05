Tragic : Seven Reverend Fathers Die In Fatal Accident ( Pictures of Deceased)

The Capuchin Franciscan Friars, Custody of Nigeria have lost 7 of their Friars in a fatal Motor accident.

13 of them departed the Ridgeway community Enugu State for Obudu Cross River state, but unfortunately had a fatal accident and 7 died as a result of the accident.





Those who died include two Priests, four theology students and one Post Novice.

Below are their names:

Fra. Somadina Ibe-Ojuludu,

Fra. Chinedu Nwachukwu,

Fra. Marcel Ezenwafor,

Fra Gerald Nwogueze,

Fra. Kingsley Nwosu,

Fra Wilfred Aleke and

Fra. Chukwudi Obueze.

This was a statement issued by the parish



