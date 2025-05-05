Tragic : Seven Reverend Fathers Die In Fatal Accident ( Pictures of Deceased)

The Capuchin Franciscan Friars, Custody of Nigeria have lost 7 of their Friars in a fatal Motor accident.
13 of them departed the Ridgeway community Enugu State for Obudu Cross River state, but unfortunately had a fatal accident and 7 died as a result of the accident.
Those who died include two Priests, four theology students and one Post Novice.
Below are their names:
Fra. Somadina Ibe-Ojuludu,
Fra. Chinedu Nwachukwu,
Fra. Marcel Ezenwafor,
Fra Gerald Nwogueze,
Fra. Kingsley Nwosu,
Fra Wilfred Aleke and
Fra. Chukwudi Obueze.
This was a statement issued by the parish