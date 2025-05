Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo is back in the spotlight, this time for a cosmetic procedure.

In a recent video, the actress is seen being assisted by a medical personnel as she recovers from a BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift) and tummy tuck.





Clearly still in pain, Uche walked slowly and carefully but kept things light-hearted, telling the person recording to “film am well well” — eager to show off her post-op transformation later.