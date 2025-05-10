South Africa Rearrests Nigerian Pastor Timothy Omotoso Acquitted of Rape

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Timothy Omotosho, a Nigerian televangelist recently acquitted of multiple r@pe charges has been rearrested on immigration offences, South African police said on Saturday, May 10.

Timothy Omotoso was released in April 2025, nine years after he was jailed to be tried on charges of raping and s£xually as$@ulting several young women from his church.

He was acquitted after the judge found that, while the pastor’s explanations appeared improbable, state prosecutors had mishandled the case against him.

Following his acquittal, Immigration authorities and police arrested Omotoso in the town of East London on Saturday morning, “just after church”, police commissioner General Fannie Masemola told journalists.

“He will be facing charges related to violations to the Immigration Act and he will appear in court on Monday,” he said.

The 66-year-old pastor at the Jesus Dominion International (JDI) church based in South Africa was arrested in 2017 on 32 charges, including rape, sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

Several young women, some of whom were still in school at the time, testified that they were handpicked by Omotoso, who would pray for forgiveness after each encounter with them.

In April, Eastern Cape High Court judge Irma Schoeman criticised the prosecution’s handling of the case, saying the state had not proved beyond reasonable doubt its case against Omotoso and two assistants, who also faced charges.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال