South Africa Rearrests Nigerian Pastor Timothy Omotoso Acquitted of Rape

Timothy Omotosho, a Nigerian televangelist recently acquitted of multiple r@pe charges has been rearrested on immigration offences, South African police said on Saturday, May 10.

Timothy Omotoso was released in April 2025, nine years after he was jailed to be tried on charges of raping and s£xually as$@ulting several young women from his church.

He was acquitted after the judge found that, while the pastor’s explanations appeared improbable, state prosecutors had mishandled the case against him.

Following his acquittal, Immigration authorities and police arrested Omotoso in the town of East London on Saturday morning, “just after church”, police commissioner General Fannie Masemola told journalists.

“He will be facing charges related to violations to the Immigration Act and he will appear in court on Monday,” he said.

The 66-year-old pastor at the Jesus Dominion International (JDI) church based in South Africa was arrested in 2017 on 32 charges, including rape, sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

Several young women, some of whom were still in school at the time, testified that they were handpicked by Omotoso, who would pray for forgiveness after each encounter with them.

In April, Eastern Cape High Court judge Irma Schoeman criticised the prosecution’s handling of the case, saying the state had not proved beyond reasonable doubt its case against Omotoso and two assistants, who also faced charges.