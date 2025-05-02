2nd Edition Of Nigeria Police Awards Holds June 4 In Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has unveiled the second edition of the Nigeria Police Awards and Commendations scheduled to hold on Wednesday, 4th June 2025 at the Police Resource Centre, Jabi, Abuja. This initiative, approved by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, is aimed at recognizing and rewarding exceptional acts of bravery, professionalism, integrity, and service excellence across the Force. It forms part of a broader policy thrust to enhance personnel motivation, welfare, and operational efficiency.

The event, organized in collaboration with Lenders Consult International, will feature awards in various categories including Crime Buster of the Year, Community Policing Advocate of the Year, Detective of the Year, Police Sports Person of the Year, DPO of the Year, Area Commander of the Year, Patrol Team of the Year, Traffic Officer of the Year, Awards for Gallantry and Integrity, and the prestigious Police Officer of the Year. The IGP Special Recognition Awards will also be given to honour officers who have distinguished themselves in specialized fields such as Public Relations, Legal Practice, and Medical Services.





The award selection process has been rigorous and transparent. Nominations were submitted from all formations of the Force, including Force Headquarters, Zonal Commands, State Commands, Area and Divisional Headquarters. A dedicated collation committee comprising senior police officers and a representative of Lenders Consult International, renowned for organizing credible and transparent awards, reviewed the submissions. The final selection was made by the Force Management Team under the leadership of the IGP, following extensive deliberations. This thorough process ensured credibility, transparency, and shielded the awards from undue influence.





The Inspector-General of Police reiterates the commitment of the Force to continually develop policies that improve the standard of living and working conditions of its personnel, assuring officers that dedication and excellence will always be recognized and rewarded.



