Soun Of Ogbomoso Joins Olubadan To Reject Alaafin’s Leadership Of Obas Council

A big row has broken out among the three leading traditional obas in Oyo State over the leadership of the traditional rulers’ council.

The long-drawn battle which started in the Old Oyo State, returned to the front burner – after being in abeyance for some years – because of the traditional rulers’ amendment bill being considered by the House of Assembly.

The bill proposes the Alaafin of Oyo as permanent chairman, the Olubadan of Ibadan as deputy chairman and Soun of Ogbomoso as vice chairman.

Last week, Ibadan leaders, including the Obas, Mogajis (family heads), Baales, members of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), the Ibadan Compounds Peace Initiative (ICPI), and other prominent sons and daughters, speaking on behalf of the Olubadan, rejected permanent chairmanship for the Alaafin and canvassed rotation among the three leading traditional rulers.

These, according to them, will guarantee equity.

Yesterday, the Mogajis of the Soun Ruling Houses of Ogbomoso described the proposed amendment as a distortion of historical tradition and an affront to traditional institutions in the state.

According to them, the chairmanship of the Council had always been rotational, adding that it should remain so to reflect fairness and equity.

They said: “Mogajis from Ogbomoso in their large numbers, together with Ibadan Mogajis, were this morning (yesterday) at the Oyo State House of Assembly.

“The respect we have for the immediate past Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, was as a result of his relationship with the traditional institution and some of the distinguished personalities in Ibadanland.

“We respected and honored Oba Adeyemi’s age, as well as his brain, haven’t spent over 50 years on the throne before his demise, yet, he never disrespected Ibadan people, so, this current Alaafin should thread softly.”

The supremacy war among the traditional ruler stalled activities of the Oyo State Council of traditional rulers under the previous occupants of the stools.

It has now reared its ugly head in the present dispensation of Oba Abdulakeem Owoade, the Alaafin of Oyo, who was installed April 16, 2025; the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who was crowned on July 12, 2024 and the Soun of Ogbomoso,Oba Ghandi Laoye crowned on December 19, 2023.

The carving out of Osun State from Oyo State in 1991, ceded the Ooni of Ife, in context with the Alaafin to the new state.

The Oyo State government then proposed an arrangement whereby Alaafin would be the permanent chairman (or president) and the Olubadan and Soun would be co-chairmen in the new Oyo State.

However, the arrangement collapsed when the Olubadan and Soun kicked against it, requesting for rotational leadership.

The immediate past Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, shunned meetings, thereby stalling activities of the council.

On May 15, an Executive Bill restoring the position of Alaafin as Permanent Chairman scaled through the Second Reading during plenary at the Oyo State House of Assembly.

The proposed legislation, christened Council of Obas and Chiefs (Further Amendments) Bill, 2025 was passed to the House Committee on Chieftaincy Matters and State Honuors for further legislative action.

The bill is expected back on the floor for the Third Reading and further deliberations after the Committee might have considered input from relevant stakeholders.

If passed and assented to by Governor Seyi Makinde, rotational chairmanship would be abolished and permanent chairmanship will be institutionalised.

The Council of Obas and Chiefs Law, Cap. 37, Laws of Oyo State, 2000, initially placed the Alaafin of Oyo as the permanent chairman, giving him the authority to convene and preside over meetings, and direct council affairs.

However, in 2011, during the administration of the late Governor Adebayo Alao Akala, the arrangement was altered, leading to a rotational system where different monarchs presided over council meetings in turns.

The 2025 amendment bill, currently before the 10th Assembly, proposes a return to the traditional framework, making the Alaafin of Oyo the permanent presiding chairman while establishing a hierarchy for succession in meetings.

The proposed amendment reads: “The Chairmanship of the Council shall be permanent and concurrent to the Alaafin of Oyo, Olubadan of Ibadan and Soun of Ogbomoso whilst the Deputy Chairmen and Vice-Chairmen shall be as contained in Schedule II and Schedule IA to this Bill”.

This means the Alaafin of Oyo shall preside over all council meetings, while in his absence, the Olubadan of Ibadan shall preside.

However, if both the Alaafin and Olubadan are absent, the Soun of Ogbomoso shall preside.





This proposal, it was gathered, aims to restore historical precedence and ensure a clear leadership structure within the Council.





Proponents of the bill argue that this arrangement would promote stability in the Oyo State traditional council, prevent administrative uncertainties, and foster greater respect for the institution.





However, the President of the Ibadan Mogajis, Asimiyu Ariori, and ICPI Coordinator, Mogaji Nurudeen Akinade, reaffirmed their position against permanent chairmanship.





They said in a statement that the rejection is not based on personal interest, but on historical precedence.





They also said that a permanent chairmanship would not ensure unity and peace across the state.





Ariori and Akinade also warned the House of Assembly against creating an unnecessary tension, urging the lawmakers to respect tradition and uphold the rotational leadership model.





“The Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Debo Ogundoyin, last Saturday at the grand finale of 2025 Ibadan week received an award of “Most Outstanding Friend of Ibadan”, and all members of the House were also present at the event, including the Deputy Speaker. This speaks volumes.”