Mum Stabs Drug-addicted Son After 12-hour Wait For Cop

A mother from Khayelitsha in Cape Town, South Africa, stabbed her 19-year-old son. 

The woman said she had no choice after he allegedly attacked her and her children in a drug-crazed state. 

She claims she waited more than 12 hours for police to respond, but no help arrived. 

The teenager, who began using crystal meth last year, was reportedly acting aggressively when his mother returned home from a night shift and it culminated in her stabbing him. 

The police has opened a preliminarily docket against her for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH). 

The case has sparked mixed reactions, with many taking the mother's side.

