Senate Constitutes 18 Man Committee To Oversee Rivers Emergency Rule

A committee of eighteen (18) members is now constituted by the Nigerian Senate to oversee governance and activities of the Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd.).





The move is in furtherance of measures to strengthening transparency and accountability in the governance of state, said the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who made the announcement on Tuesday, during the resumption of plenary.





Senator Akpabio said the committee, which will be chaired by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has the mandate of providing effective legislative oversight in Rivers State.





Other members of the committee are Senators Adamu Aliero, Osita Izunaso, Osita Ngwu (South East), Kaka Shehu, Aminu Abass, Tokunbo Abiru, Adeniyi Adebire (Ondo), Sani Musa, Simon Lalong,





Also, the committee has Senators Asuquo Ekpeyong, Adams Oshiomhole, Ireti Kingibe (Labour Party), Onyekachi, Idiat Adebule, Ide Dafinone, and Mohammed (APC, Jigawa), alongside the Clerk of the Senate.





Senator Akpabio said the composition of the committee might be subject to review following further consultations.





He charged the committee to commence its oversight duties without delay.





Senator Akpabio also emphasised the urgency of their assignment and charges them to uphold democratic processes in Rivers State.