EFCC Traces Over $300,000 Laundered Money To Arrested Yahoo Boy Suspect

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has traced money laundering activities in excess of $300,000 (Three Hundred Thousand United States Dollar) to a suspected internet fraudster.


The suspect was among the 35, picked up on Sunday, May 4, 2025 in Sabo Iyako area of Auchi, Edo State by the Commission, following credible intelligence that linked them to fraudulent internet activities.


As a “picker” or “azaman” in internet fraud lingo, investigations revealed that the suspect has collected and laundered over $300,000 (Three Hundred Thousand United States Dollars) for his syndicate members who are at large. Apart from internet fraud, EFCC’s investigations revealed that the suspect is equally involved in investment and banking fraud.


He will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

