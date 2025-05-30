Segun Arinze Re-elected AVOA President

The Association of Voice-Over Artistes AVOA Nigeria has re-elected veteran Nollywood Actor and Voice over guru, Segun Arinze as its President for another tenure.

While thanking members of the Association for the confidence reposed in him, Mr Arinze promised to take AVOA to the new frontiers.

Here is the statement from Mr. Arinze to AVOA Members

“Great AVOAITES!! I want to thank every member of our great Association for the confidence reposed in us by re-electing us for another term. I look forward to an eventful four years ahead. Promising to take AVOA to greater heights and achieving key milestones. Helping our older members consolidate and opening future doors of opportunities for our young members so they can reach their God given potentials as they learn and gain experience from the older members. In the coming days we shall be sharing our blue print for AVOA. I appeal that there should be no more sitting on the fence while the world keeps evolving. The challenges ahead are enormous but surmountable. We need each other to get to our destination. Together we shall succeed. God bless AVOA. Thank you all”

During his first tenure, Mr, Arinze focused on members empowerment and capacity building as he worked hard to create opportunities for new talents, through training, and entrepreneurial development, this led to the introduction of the most successful empowerment program tagged AVOA VOICEFEST.

He was also a strong voice advocating for the rights and interests of its members, including addressing issues like the ban on foreign voice actors.

Full List

PRESIDENT - SEGUN ARINZE

VICE PRESIDENT - MALAM ABDUL MOHAMED

GENERAL SECRETARY - JOY OGBEKENE

ASSISTANT GENERAL SECRETARY - NGOZI OFILI

FINANCE DIRECTOR - TESSY BROWN

BUSINESS DIRECTOR - BUSARI ESH OLATUNJI

PUBLICITY DIRECTOR - SABUR GARBA

CHIEF WHIP - FUNKE LAODE