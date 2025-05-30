Revealed: How Immigration Officer Rejected N10m Cash Offer To Arrest Fleeing Enugu Ritualist

In a remarkable display of bravery and unwavering integrity, Prince Orji Ugochukwu—an immigration officer known on Facebook as Okeosisi Ugo—rejected bribes and successfully apprehended a dangerous fugitive trying to flee Nigeria. This fugitive, identified as Ezeani, also known as Ichie Billion, is a depraved ritualist and serial killer accused of burying multiple victims alive in a soakaway within his compound in Umumba, Ezeagu, Enugu.

The Crime and the Fugitive

Ezeani and his occultic associates have been implicated in numerous brutal murders, reportedly committed as part of their sinister rituals. His crimes sent shockwaves throughout the community and sparked widespread outrage and fear. As the manhunt intensified, Ezeani attempted to escape the country, hoping to evade justice and continue his horrific acts.









The Heroic Stand of Officer Ugochukwu

According to a relative of Officer Ugochukwu, who has chosen to remain anonymous, the officer was alerted to the fugitive’s attempt to flee via social media and other intelligence sources. The relative shared the following firsthand account from Officer Ugochukwu himself:









“On Wednesday afternoon, while on duty at my checkpoint in Gbaji along Seme Road, I noticed a young man on a bike wearing a face cap. His face looked familiar because I had received information and seen viral photos of a man trying to escape. I signaled the bike to stop, but the rider refused. I immediately jumped on another bike to follow them and caught up at another immigration checkpoint. I ordered the bike to turn back and boarded it with the suspect.





On the way back, the suspect asked why I stopped him. I showed him his picture and the details of his crimes on my phone. He denied it, claiming the man in the picture was his brother and that he was coming from a bank in Agbara, denying any involvement with ritual killings.

Then he tried to bribe me—first offering 10 million naira, which I refused. He insisted, offering also his iPhone 13 Pro Max and a Tecno Camon 19 phone, trying to convince me to let him go. I stood firm, refusing all offers.

I sent the viral pictures to my command at Seme border patrol, and upon confirming his identity, I handcuffed him and immediately moved him to the command head office. Even my colleagues doubted it at first because no one recognized him except me.”

A Testament to Duty and Justice

Officer Ugochukwu’s courageous refusal to accept bribes and his determination to uphold justice despite pressure highlight the kind of dedication that strengthens public trust and safety. His actions prevented a notorious criminal from escaping and ensured that justice would be served.

As the investigation continues, this story stands as a powerful reminder that integrity and vigilance at every level of law enforcement are crucial to protecting communities from evil.

Source : ZebraNews







