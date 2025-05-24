President Tinubu Approves Rehabilitation of Ilesa–Ife–Ibadan Expressway As Owa Obokun Is Crowned

In a strong show of support for regional development and cultural heritage, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the rehabilitation of the Ilesa–Ife–Ibadan dual carriage expressway, a key transport corridor vital to Osun State and its neighbors. The announcement was made during the coronation of Oba Adesuyi Clement Haastrup, Ajimoko III, as the 41st Owa Obokun of Ijesaland.

Represented by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, President Tinubu affirmed his administration’s commitment to grassroots development under the Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that the road rehabilitation is part of broader interventions across infrastructure, healthcare, education, and agriculture.

As part of this commitment, the President also ordered the release of an intervention fund for the expressway project, reinforcing his administration’s resolve to support community-driven progress and national integration.