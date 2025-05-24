Nigerian Army Dismantles terrorist Camp in Abia, Recovers Weapons and Over ₦11 Million In Cash

Troops of the Nigerian Army, operating under Operation UDO KA, have successfully executed a coordinated raid on a suspected Eastern Security Network (ESN) camp located in Ugwunagbo Local Government Area of Abia State.

The operation, carried out in the early hours of May 23, was based on credible intelligence that indicated the existence of a militant enclave in the Ebubengwa/Abayi Nchokoro community.

A situation report from the 144 Battalion (Rear) revealed that the assault force comprised six platoons—each made up of 49 soldiers—under the command of the unit leader. The operation was supported by an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), a gun truck, and six Hilux vehicles.

During the engagement, the ESN camp was overrun and completely dismantled. The troops recovered a significant cache of arms and logistics, including:

* 1 Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG)

* 1 General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG)

* 4 AK-47 rifles

* 1 G3 rifle

* 3 Pump-action shotguns

* 800 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition

* 648 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition





Additional items seized from the camp included two generators, laptops, CCTV equipment, mobile phones, a Wi-Fi router, external hard drives, various food items, ritual garments, ₦11.75 million in cash, and \$27,000.





Troops also uncovered and destroyed a large shrine believed to be used for spiritual rituals. Several vehicles and motorcycles found at the site were confiscated or destroyed, including:





* 1 Honda Pilot SUV

* 2 Toyota Highlander SUVs

* 1 Toyota Hiace bus

* 1 mini bus

* 1 tricycle

* 2 motorcycles





According to the Army, the militants fled the scene under heavy fire, leaving behind trails of blood. Although the exact number of enemy casualties is unknown, the Nigerian Army confirmed one fatality and two injuries on their side—an officer and a soldier. The deceased was transported to the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, while the injured are receiving treatment in Aba and are in stable condition.





During the firefight, troops expended 630 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and 235 rounds of 12.7mm rounds. The area has been secured, with routine patrols ongoing to prevent any resurgence of militant activity.



