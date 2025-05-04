Police Arrest Suspect For Killing And Stealing 65 Year Old Woman's Car In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Abubakar Iliyasu for the murder of 65-year-old Mrs Jane Okoye which occurred on April 2, 2025, in the Orile-Iganmu area of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday.

Hundeyin said detectives of the Homicide Section of the state command traced the suspect to Ankpa in Kogi State and arrested him.

He said, “Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect had forcibly gained access to the victim’s premises and fled with her Toyota Sienna vehicle. The victim was found unconscious and taken to a medical facility where she later passed on.

“Following the transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, for discreet and thorough investigation, a team of homicide detectives promptly swung into action, deploying both intelligence and technical resources to get the suspect apprehended and recover the stolen property.

“Efforts of the detectives yielded positive results as the principal suspect, Abubakar Iliyasu, who had absconded with the deceased’s vehicle and other personal items, was traced to and arrested in Ankpa, Kogi State.

“The vehicle was recovered in good condition and has since been secured as evidence in the ongoing investigation.”

The police spokesman said the suspect is currently being detained at the SCID, Yaba, where he is assisting investigators with useful information.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Moshood Jimoh, assured the public that the suspect would be prosecuted at the conclusion of the investigation.

He emphasised that the command remains steadfast in its mission to protect lives and property in Lagos State.