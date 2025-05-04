Missing Babcock Student Found





The mother of Oladipupo Siwajuola, a student at Babcock University, Ilisan-Remo, Ogun State, Fijabi Oyindamola, has confirmed that her son has been found.





In a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon, with the username, Fijabi Oyindamola Omotayo, she announced that her missing son has been found.





“My son has been found,” Omotayo posted, complementing the news with dance emojis





Confirming the news, Babcock Director of Marketing and Communications, Joshua Suleiman, told our correspondent on Sunday that the school has received the cheering news.





Suleiman attested to the authenticity of the Facebook post with a WhatsApp message, “Yes, we are aware”





However, details surrounding his initial whereabouts, and where he was found still remain sketchy at the time of filling this report.





This comes days after a viral video of Omotayo weeping uncontrollably while pleading for information regarding her son’s whereabouts from his school.

It was gathered from her social media page that her son, Oladipupo had been missing since 27 April 2025, and in an earlier emotional appeal she uploaded, she wrote,

“Babcock University, please provide information about my son!

“Babcock University Ilisan, could you please inform me about the whereabouts of my son, Oladipupo Siwajuola?





“Can you explain why Lampard and Tobi, who were the last to see him are being shielded?





“It has been over 72 hours since I last spoke to my son. I personally dropped him off at school on Monday, 27 April, as I always do, and I have been unable to locate him since then.





‘Please provide information about my son’s whereabouts. My family and I should not suffer due to your lack of accountability. My son is not a piece of furniture, “ Omotayo cried out.



