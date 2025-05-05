Oby Ezekwesili, Denies Receiving Bribe To Back Sen Natasha

Former Minister of Education and prominent public accountability advocate, Oby Ezekwesili, has firmly denied allegations that she received bribes to support Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan in her sexual harassment claims against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Ezekwesili issued a strongly worded memo on her verified X handle (formerly Twitter) in response to allegations made by Sandra Duru, a UK-based activist popularly known as Professor Mgbeke. Duru had claimed that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan fabricated the sexual harassment allegations and further alleged that Ezekwesili had been paid to back the claims.

Dismissing the accusations as baseless and “laughable falsehoods,” Ezekwesili reiterated her long-standing commitment to justice and transparency.

“No sensible and decent person who knows my incorruptible track record is deceived by the ridiculous fabrications being peddled by your traducers,” she wrote. “They know—without a doubt—that no amount of money, not even all the wealth in every Central Bank in the world, can buy my convictions, voice, and stance on any matter I choose to support.”

The former minister reaffirmed her solidarity with Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, who has called for an investigation into her allegations against Akpabio. Ezekwesili emphasized that her support stems from principle, not politics or personal gain.

“We simply despise injustice and the abuse of power. Period,” she declared. “You will continue to have my unwavering, sacrificial support in your resolute fight against a brigade of irresponsible politicians, led by the Senate President.”

Calling on Nigerians to demand a fair and independent investigation into the allegations against Akpabio, Ezekwesili warned that efforts to silence or discredit Akpoti-Uduaghan would fail.

She also criticized Nigeria’s political class, saying sacrifice and public service are foreign to many of them.

“They cannot fathom the concept of service because money and their belly are their gods. In contrast, I—like many of you—will continue, eternally, to live a purpose-driven life of sacrifice in the unrelenting fight for a decent and just Nigeria.”

