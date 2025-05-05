Davido Calls For Release Of Social Media Activist VeryDarkMan

Afrobeats star Davido has expressed solidarity with social media activist VeryDarkMan, who is currently detained.

The arrest reportedly occurred shortly after he visited a branch of a new generation bank to complain about alleged unauthorised transactions from his mother’s account.

In a tweet, Davido highlighted the positive impact VDM has had on people’s lives, despite the controversies surrounding him.

The Grammy nominee noted that the outpouring of support for VDM is encouraging and motivates him to do more for the masses.

“Outside all the noise, it’s good to see that the good one does impact lives, and people appreciate it! The support I’m seeing for VDM everywhere is encouraging, making one want to do more for the masses.

“Free my guy”, he said.

