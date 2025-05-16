Nigeria Acquires Two New Attack Helicopters

Statement by Vice President Shettima on the occasion of its formal launching

Today, on behalf of my boss, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I inducted two Agusta A-109S Trekker Power Attack Helicopters into the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), with a solemn promise that his administration will continue to invest in cutting-edge defence technologies and provide the Nigerian military with the resources needed to end insecurity in the country.





Delivering his message, I expressed confidence that the deployment of the helicopters will add impetus to the combat power of the nation’s military in the ongoing fight against insecurity in Nigeria, as well as across the entire West African region.





The two new helicopters are the latest in the list of recent military procurements, including Diamond-62 surveillance aircraft, T-129 ATAK helicopters, and King Air 360i platforms.