Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed, Deputy Threatened To Slap Me In Shettima’s Presence... Foreign Minister

Yusuf Tuggar, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, has opened up about a long-standing strained relationship with Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed.

In an interview with BBC Hausa published on Thursday, Tuggar recounted a heated incident during Vice President Kashim Shettima’s recent visit to the state.

The altercation reportedly occurred on April 19 during a bus ride transporting dignitaries from Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport to the Emir of Bauchi’s palace.





Among the passengers were Tuggar, Vice President Shettima, and other top officials.





Following the trip, unconfirmed reports emerged claiming that Bauchi State Deputy Governor, Muhammad Auwal Jatau, slapped the minister after Tuggar allegedly made offensive remarks about Governor Mohammed. Jatau has since denied these allegations.





Speaking to the BBC, Tuggar accused Governor Mohammed of initiating the confrontation by interrupting a conversation he was having with the vice president.





The minister further alleged that the governor insulted his late father and threatened to slap him.





“I didn’t see how he could beat or slap me, so I also stood up to stop him,” Tuggar said.





“Then his deputy came from the back of the bus saying he too would slap me, but he couldn’t get close, especially with the vice president right there.”





Political Tensions and Future Ambitions

Tuggar, a known critic of the Mohammed-led administration, is reportedly eyeing a gubernatorial run in Bauchi State.





When asked about his political aspirations, the minister neither confirmed nor denied, stating that he has always spoken out when necessary.





He criticized the state’s handling of land allocation, particularly the transfer of farmland and grazing areas to companies under the guise of agricultural investment.





“Farmers and herders are losing their lands to companies that later seek loans in the name of development,” Tuggar said.





“If these deals were truly beneficial, why hasn’t Bauchi outperformed other states in grain or cattle production? Instead, the situation keeps deteriorating.”





Deputy Governor Jatau is also rumored to be interested in running for governor in 2027.





Both he and Tuggar hail from Bauchi North — a region yet to produce a state governor since the return to democratic rule in 1999.