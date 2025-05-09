NCAA Sanctions Kenya Airways Over Passengers Treatment













The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, has sanctioned Kenya Airways over the cases of a Nigerian passenger, Gloria Omisore, and two others.





In February, NCAA summoned Kenya Airways to its headquarters in Abuja over a social media video showing a heated exchange between Omisore and a Kenya Airways’ agent at the airline’s transfer desk in Nairobi.





Omisore, who was traveling from Lagos to Nairobi, Paris and Manchester via the carrier, complained about inhumane treatment by the airline, to which Kenya Airways admitted fault.





Yesterday, the NCAA, however, sent a letter of sanction to the operator over consumer protection-related infractions.





Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at NCAA, Mr Mike Achimugu, who disclosed this on his X handle, stated that the infractions include right to care, failure to provide full disclosure of terms of carriage, failure to respond to the authority’s request, failure to process refund and compensation and lost baggage.





His words: “In addition to the fine in line with the NCAA Regulations 2023, the airline has seven days to pay the refunds and compensation of 1000 special drawing rights to the affected passengers. Failure to comply with the letter will attract stiffer penalties for the airline.”







