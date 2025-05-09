APGA Adopts Tinubu As It's 2027 Presidential Candidate

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State announced on Thursday that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has officially adopted President Bola Tinubu as its candidate for the 2027 presidential election.


Governor Soludo further emphasized that APGA and the All Progressives Congress (APC) would work together, as both parties share a common belief in progressivism.


The announcement was made at Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka during the President’s working visit to the state. Governor Soludo stated, “Progressives are working together.”

