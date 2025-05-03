Mother Demands Answers Over Missing Babcock University Student

A mother, Fijabi Oyindamola Omotayo, crying profusely on Facebook, has called on members of the public and security agencies to help locate her son, Oladipupo Siwajuola, a student of Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo.

Omotayo, in a live video on Facebook, said she dropped off her son at the university on the evening of Sunday, 27 April 2025.

Fijabi Oyindamola Omotayo (r), mother of the missing Oladipupo Siwajuola (son), a student of Babcock University.

She said, “Members of the public should please help tell Babcock University to produce my son.

I dropped him off at the school myself on Sunday evening, but for the past three days, I have not been able to sleep as I cannot find my son.

“I was even at the school yesterday and they said that’s how students behave sometimes that they might be within the school premises but hiding themselves… Babcock University should please help find my son.”

In an earlier post, the distraught mother stated: “Babcock University, Ilishan, could you please inform me about the whereabouts of my son, Oladipupo Siwajuola? Can you explain why Lampard and Tobi, who were the last to see him, are being shielded? It has been over 72 hours since I last spoke to my son.

“I personally dropped him off at school on Monday, April 27, as I always do, and I have been unable to locate him since then. Please provide information about my son’s whereabouts. My family and I should not suffer due to your lack of accountability. My son is not a piece of furniture.”

The Special Assistant to Governor Dapo Abiodun on New Media, Emmanuel Ojo, in a Facebook post, said he had spoken to the Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Abayomi Arigbabu, who had also contacted the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ademola Tayo, regarding the incident.

Ojo said, “Madam Fijabi Oyindamola Omotayo, I just got off the phone with the State Commissioner for Education, who had earlier spoken with the Vice-Chancellor of the university to find out what is going on and what has been done so far.

“According to the VC, this is the first time he’s heard about the issue. He now has your son’s name, picture, the videos you’ve shared, and some other relevant updates. He has assured us that he will look into the matter immediately.

“Security agencies are also involved, and by God’s grace, this will be resolved positively and soon.”

The Director of Marketing and Communications at the university, Dr Joshua Suleiman, on Saturday, confirmed the incident, saying the school’s security department had commenced an investigation into the worrying development.

Suleiman said, “The school is aware of the case. It is being handled by our security department and is under investigation.”

Similarly, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, confirmed the incident .

Ogunlowo, in a phone conversation, said, “The woman just reported this case to the police today and we are already investigating the matter. We have been trying to get in touch with the university, so we are on it.”