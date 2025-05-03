Let Us Have Faith In Our Police By CKN





LET US BELIEVE IN OUR POLICE

Few days ago I posted the picture of a Ghanaian lady pleading for her life after she was kidnapped by some Nigerians

Little did I know they were two in number

I begged the Nigeria Police Force to do everything humanly possible to get her rescued

In the video ( which I didn't post ) , the lady ( in wrapper) was stripped naked by her abductors and beaten with machete. They vowed to kill her except her relatives pay N50m ransom

Well , it has now been established that one of the ladies was actually kidnapped in Ghana 🇬🇭 and ferried to Nigeria by a transatlantic kidnapping group of Nigerians based in Ghana and Nigeria

Working with their Ghanaian counterparts, the Nigerian police was able to track the kidnappers in Nigeria , got them arrested and release the abducted ladies

Let us give the Nigerian Police their flowers

I know we still some issues to grind with the police and some of their bad eggs but we cannot swipe all the hard working policemen in Nigeria with one brush

They surely have their challenges but that those not mean they should not be commended when they perform creditably well

Whilst this action with the Ghanaian ladies is commendable, I believe the daily experience of millions of Nigerians with the Police is not pleasant. Working on improving this daily experience should be their focus.

For those who toil day and night to keep us safe , I say a big Well-done

A better Nigeria is still possible

See full details as released by the Nigerian Police

PRESS RELEASE

TRANSNATIONAL CRIMES: NPF CRUSHES TRANS-BORDER KIDNAPPING SYNDICATE.

As Operatives Successfully Rescue Kidnapped Ghanaian Nationals.

In a resounding victory against crime, particularly transnational crime, the Nigeria Police Force has once again demonstrated its resolve to safeguarding lives and property, dealing a significant blow to organized criminal networks operating across international borders.

Following a report filed with the National Central Bureau (NCB) Abuja on April 27th, 2025, regarding the kidnap of one Anastasia Arthur aka Baidoo, a 48-year-old Ghanaian national, the Nigeria Police Force, through its Intelligence Response Team (IRT), has successfully rescued 2 kidnapped Ghanaian Nationals and apprehended a key kidnapping syndicate operating across international borders.

Initial investigations revealed that Ms. Baidoo’s abduction stemmed from a sophisticated Facebook love scam. Advanced technical analysis provided a lead to a key location connected to the perpetrators, and operatives were deployed for immediate action. Working in close collaboration with the Ghanaian Police Service, the IRT operatives identified a criminal syndicate with members operating in both Ghana and Nigeria.





Key breakthroughs in the investigation included the arrest of one Emeka Christian, a 27-year-old Nigerian national residing in Bolgatanga, Upper Eastern Ghana, who confessed to receiving GH 10,000 Cedis as ransom money for the victim through his Ghanaian mobile account. He further admitted to transferring the Naira equivalent to a Nigerian bank account belonging to one Peter Okoye.

On May 1st, 2025, at approximately 1:22 PM, IRT operatives successfully tracked Peter Okoye, the prime suspect, to Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The suspect was apprehended along with members of his syndicate: Paulinus Chidokwe, 35, and Chinonso Okafor, 35. Two Ghanaian women, Ms. Anastasia Arthur aka Baidoo and Amaseerwaa Konadu who were victims of these abductors, were rescued in the process. The victims have been taken to the hospital for proper treatment having been held under dehumanizing circumstances, while the suspects are currently undergoing investigation and upon conclusion, those involved will be made to face the full wrath of the law

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM., has commended the officers for their swift and coordinated operation, which led to the successful rescue of these foreign nationals. This achievement underscores the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force and in collaboration with its international partners to combat transnational crime and ensure the safety and security of all individuals within and beyond our borders. The Nigeria Police Force urges the public to be wary of online romance scams and report any suspicious activity to the nearest law enforcement agency, particularly the Nigeria Police Force via our contact handles..

Email: pressforabuja@police.gov.ng

X: @PoliceNG

Facebook: @ngpolice

Instagram: nigeriapoliceforce





ACP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra, fCAI

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

FORCE HEADQUARTERS,

ABUJA.





2nd MAY 2025.