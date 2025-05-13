Interpol Arrests Canadian National, Nigerian Woman In Abuja Over $210,000, N452m Fraud, Cybercrimes





The International Police (INTERPOL), the Nigeria Police Force through the National Central Bureau (NCB), Abuja, has arrested two high-profile suspects linked to transnational investment fraud and cybercrime activities.

The suspects, identified as Robert Harms, a Canadian national, and Ms. Okeke Ogechi Njaka, a Nigerian cybercrime suspect, were apprehended in separate operations following extensive investigations.

Robert Harms was arrested on February 7, 2025, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, while attempting to flee to Canada.

He was implicated in a fraudulent investment scheme targeting Tepison Enterprises, based in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State.

According to police reports, Harms allegedly duped Tepison Enterprises into transferring $210,000 USD under the guise of a fictitious Waste-to-Energy Project in Canada, falsely claiming affiliation with VDQ-NRG Systems Limited.

Investigations confirmed the project was non-existent and the funds were laundered through Allah Mai Girma Bureau de Change in Abuja to an account in Dubai, according to a statement issued on Tuesday by ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer.

According to the report, Harms was arraigned on May 9, 2025, at the Federal High Court in Uyo and remains in custody at the Uyo Custodial Centre. The case has been adjourned to May 20, 2025.

In a separate but related crackdown, INTERPOL operatives re-arrested Ms. Okeke Ogechi Njaka on May 8, 2025, in Abuja.

Njaka had previously been declared wanted after jumping bail in connection to a cybercrime investigation dating back to 2020.

She is accused of cyberbullying, cyberstalking, fraud, and criminal breach of trust, including the malicious dissemination of nude images and videos of her victims across multiple social media platforms. Njaka had evaded arrest after being initially apprehended in Anambra State earlier this year.

Njaka is scheduled to appear before the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

Additionally, Njaka’s NGO, Ogechi Helping Hands Foundation, along with co-defendants Emeka Ezeogbo and Tolotolo Family Foundation, is under prosecution for allegedly defrauding the public of over ₦452million through a medical assistance scam.

The case is ongoing at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, reaffirmed the Police Force’s zero-tolerance stance on cybercrime and transnational financial fraud.





He urged Nigerians to exercise caution when engaging in international investment deals and to promptly report suspicious activities to authorities.