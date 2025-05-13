Biafra Day : Nigerian Police Bans IPOB’s May 30th Sit At Home Directive

The Nigerian police have rejected the Indigenous People of Biafra’s (IPOB) planned sit-at-home order on May 30, 2025, across the South-East, aimed at commemorating Biafran heroes and heroines who died during the 1967-1970 Civil War. Travel guides

IPOB declared the day a public holiday and announced a complete ban on all movement—by road, air, and sea — between 6am and 6pm, warning that no human activity would be permitted within “Biafran territory.”

In response, the Anambra State Police Command assured the public of adequate security, urging residents to go out freely and about their normal business without fear.

SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the police spokesperson, said, “We are not aware of the lockdown order, but the residents are assured of adequate security and are encouraged to go about their lawful business without entertaining any fear.”

He added that while the police would not force people to leave their homes, they would ensure the safety of anyone engaging in lawful activities.

IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful, outlined the group's plans to hold memorial lectures both in Nigeria and internationally throughout the month of May, leading up to the May 30 observance.

"The IPOB family and movement inform Biafrans, supporters of Biafra, and freedom advocates that May 30, 2025, is designated a public holiday and lockdown across the South-East in honour of Biafran heroes and heroines who made the ultimate sacrifice for our existence," Powerful said in a statement.

He further stated that the day would be marked by a total shutdown of schools, markets, churches, mosques, and public gatherings.

Powerful also noted that the sit-at-home order is meant to reflect on the events of the Biafran War, stating, “We urge all Biafrans and supporters of freedom to comply with this directive.”

In preparation for the day, IPOB has informed the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to adjust the May/June Senior Secondary School Examination schedule in the South-East, so as not to conflict with the order.

The police, however, remain firm in their stance, ensuring that citizens will not be restricted in carrying out their lawful activities.

SP Ikenga stated, “We will provide adequate security for anyone who comes out to carry out his lawful activity on the said day.”

Additionally, IPOB has asked Biafrans in the diaspora to organise town hall meetings or public demonstrations to show support for the movement and advocate for the restoration of Biafra.

“IPOB and Ndigbo globally will pay tribute to all fallen heroes, including our eternal leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Gen. Philip Efiong, Chief Dr. Frank Opigo, Commander Ikonso, and many others who stood against the genocide and destruction of our people by Nigerian and British forces and their allies,” said Powerful.

Only emergency and essential service providers, such as ambulance operators, doctors, nurses, journalists, and NUPENG members, will be exempt from the lockdown, according to the IPOB statement.

Powerful warned, “We advise everyone to remain indoors on May 30 to avoid any confrontation or stray bullets from security operatives.”

A similar event held last year led to violent clashes, particularly in Abia State, where some soldiers lost their lives.

The Nigerian police have vowed to ensure peace and security during the planned observance of the Biafran Heroes Memorial Day.