I’d Have Been A Journalist If I Wasn’t A Musician..Davido

Grammy-nominated singer Davido has revealed that if he hadn’t ventured into music, he would have likely become a journalist.

In a recent interview, the award-winning artist explained that his love for engaging conversations and passion for marketing fuel his promotional efforts.

Davido, who studied marketing and business management, said he enjoys interacting with people, gathering information, and selling his brand.

He attributed his massive following and success to a strong work ethic and consistent self-promotion.

Davido said, “I like promo, I like conversations. A lot of people don’t know that I studied marketing apart from business management. I like to market myself, I love to talk. If I had a podcast, I talk for like three to four days.

“I just feel like it’s part of being an artist. A lot of big artists don’t do press but I do because I can talk. But some people just don’t want to talk. When people meet me, I like to have conversations, I like to know things, I like information. Even at home, I’m also researching. If I wasn’t doing music, I will definitely be in journalism.

“A lot of people in my position would just sit down and let everything work for them. People be asking me why I got the most followers, it’s because I’m working”.

He admires the dedication of successful artists like Beyoncé, noting that they continue to work hard even after achieving great success.

“I know how hard Beyonce will work with all the money she got”, he added.



