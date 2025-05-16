Court Of Appeal Affirms Nullification Of Ebonyi Council Polls

The Court of Appeal Enugu Division has affirmed the judgement of Justice R O Riman of the Federal High Court Abakaliki, nullifying the conduct of Local Government election in Ebonyi State

Justice Joseph Ekanem, who read the lead judgement of the Appeal court, gave the ruling while dismissing the three appeals filed by Ebonyi State Government, Central Bank and Local Government Chairmen, challenging the ruling of the Federal High Court.

The Appeal Court ruled that the earlier judgement of Justice R O Riman then of Federal High Court Abakaliki remains valid and subsisting.

According to the Appeal court: “The judgment in FHC/AI/CS/224/2022, which the Appellants challenged on appeal, was meant to enforce compliance with the earlier judgment in FHC/AI/CS/151/2022 contrary to the argument of the appellants.”

The court ruled that the appeals were dismissed for proliferation of issues for determination by the appellants which resulted in an incompetent brief of argument.



