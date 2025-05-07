I Am Not Interested In Olujigba Obaship..CD President, Ifeanyi Odili

Olujigba's Obaship tussle: Warning ⚠️

I hereby notify that I will not participate in the Olujigba Obaship dispute. Any attempts to play dirty politics with my name may result in legal consequences. I urge all parties to respect this boundary... Ifeanyi Odili, National President, Campaign For Democracy, CD

It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my dear friend, father, and mentor, Oba Reverend Luyi Rotimi, the Olujigba of Ijigba Kingdom, who joined his ancestors on April 22, 2025, after a brief illness. Following his demise and the initiation of succession plans, I wish to clarify that I have no role or stake in determining who becomes the next Olujigba of Ijigba. My association with the palace concluded with the passing of Oba Luyi Rotimi FCA London.





I want to emphasize that involving my name in the Olujigba Obaship tussle would be unwise for anyone, as it could potentially be risky for those who attempt to do so. I have shifted all my focus to my ministry, political activism, and human rights advocacy. It is worth noting that attempting to drag my name into the succession matter would be mischievous and unproductive. My friendship and respect for the Oba Luyi Rotimi's Royal family remains absolutely intact.





E-Signed:

Pastor Ifeanyi Odili

Former Chief of Staff to Oba Olujigba of Ijigba, Oba Luyi Rotimi FCA London