12 Killed In Fresh Plateau, Benue Attacks

Six persons were killed in renewed attacks in Marit and Gashish communities of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State on Monday by gunmen.

The gunmen stormed the communities and shot sporadically, leaving many persons injured.

In Benue State, six farmers were shot dead by suspected herdsmen in Iwendyer,Tombo Ward in Logo Local Government Area, Northwest Senatorial District .

Chairman, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, Stephen Pwajok Gyang, confirmed the incident in a statement signed by his Press Secretary, Mercy Yop Chuwang.

The council boss condemned the attacks.





During a visit to those injured at the Barkin Ladi General Hospital, Pwajok expressed sadness over the resurgence of violence, especially when the local government is working to promote peace and stability.





Pwajok acknowledged the efforts of vigilantes and security agencies in maintaining law and order. He urged them to be more proactive in preventing further attacks.

The attacks in Benue took place in Kurudu and Chilla communities about 9pm on Monday.

An eyewitness,Terna Amee, who escaped from the attackers, told The Nation that there had been rumours of an attack for over three weeks





“We reported to security agencies who assured us that nothing would happen. However, on Monday night armed herdsmen stormed our communities, killed six persons unchallenged and escaped.”





Tombo Ward has been under herdsmen attacks and killing for 20 years .





Logo Divisional Police Station in Ugba, confirmed the incident and said investigation had started.





Meanwhile, the General Officer Commanding GOC 3 Division of the Nigerian Army and Commander Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) Maj.-Gen. Oyinlola has stressed the need for reinforce community-based conflict resolution mechanisms.





Gen Oyinlola said the call had become necessary in view of the farming season with potential for clash between farmers and herdsmen.





Gen Oyinlola, who strted this at the critical stakeholders’ meeting in Barkin Ladi Local Government of Plateau, also expressed concern overthe influx of cattle into the locality.





According to Gen Oyinlola, “While celebrating this progress made in Barkin Ladi, we must face the unfolding realities in the local government area. I must express the concerns of security agencies about recent developments in parts of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area. In particular, there is the growing unease about the influx of large number of cattle into farming communities. While the movement of livestock in Barkin Ladi and indeed Plateau State is not unusual, the scale and timings of these influx raises legitimate security concerns.’’





“Unfortunately, this development has already resulted in adverse outcomes including farm destructions, isolated attacks and attacks on livestock. The impact of these adverse outcomes on food security, economic stability and social harmony cannot be over emphasised.





“We cannot afford to ignore these early warning signs. We must act together to ensure Barkin Ladi does not slide into avoidable conflicts.’’