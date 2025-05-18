Gov Yusuf Suspends Aide Over Unauthorised Statement On Kwankwaso

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has directed the immediate suspension of Ibrahim Rabi’u, a Senior Special Reporter (SSR) attached to the Ministry of Transportation in the state, over an unauthorized statement.

Besides, the government has directed the issuance of a query to the suspended aide over his recent unauthorized comments on Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s purported defection.

Recall Rabiu had issued a statement over the weekend over Kwankwaso’s position on the impending defection rumour, and that which the two-term former governor has immediately denied as false.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim, issued the suspension, which takes immediate effect.

In a statement made available to newsmen by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, the government cautioned all political appointees against unauthorized statements, insisting that any official comment must get clearance.

According to the statement, “the government has distanced itself from the purported claim, describing the statement authored by the suspended aide as solely coming from the author for reasons best known to him.

“The government, therefore, reminded the general public that only the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Comrade Ibrahim Waiya, is authorized to speak on behalf of the government, while the Director General, Media and Publicity, Sanusi Bature, speaks for the governor.

“The government cautions all political appointees against unauthorized comments, especially outside their jurisdiction.

“Any political appointee must get clearance before making public comments on issues that have to do with the position of the government on matters of public importance or of sensitive political decisions,” the statement reads.



