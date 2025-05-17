Cows , Tortoise, Fetish Substances Allegedly Buried In Abia Govt House ..Alex Otti Aide Gives Reasons For Abandoning New Gov Lodge

The Abia State Government has shed light on why Governor Alex Otti has yet to move into the new Government House months after assuming office.

Speaking during a live radio programme, Open Parliament on Family Love FM, Umuahia, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ukoha Njoku Ukoha, explained that the administration prioritizes good governance over the governor’s physical location.





Ukoha also addressed widespread speculations surrounding the new Government House, hinting at suspicions of strange practices during the previous administration.





“Before now, there were rumours that cows, vultures and tortoises were buried inside the Government House, along with other incantations, with the intention of eliminating the Governor when he was newly elected. That is the rumour we heard,” he said.





He noted that while the Otti administration does not believe in such claims, the increasing pressure from opposition voices urging the Governor to relocate has raised eyebrows.





“I hope it is not what I am thinking. Why is this coming from the same people? Move to the Government House, move to the Government House,” Ukoha remarked, suggesting that the insistence is suspicious.





He further disclosed that Governor Otti is currently operating from the old Government House, which is undergoing renovation. The upgrades include improvements to the Secretary to the State Government’s office and the Government House clinic.





Ukoha emphasized that the governor remains committed to delivering the dividends of democracy and is focused on policies that impact the lives of Abia residents, rather than symbolic gestures.